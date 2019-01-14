AURORA — FirstEnergy Corp. has scheduled a public information meeting for Jan. 21 to outline plans to upgrade electric service in the city and surrounding areas.



The session will start at 6 p.m. at Christ Community Chapel, 252 N. Chillicothe Road.



"Aurora residents should attend this meeting to express their outrage that bully FirstEnergy believes it can destroy neighborhoods for its own profit and purposes with no regard for the residents who will be hurt by its actions," said Mayor Ann Womer Benjamin.



In a letter to Ohio Edison customers in Aurora who live close to the proposed routes, company President Rich Sweeney said FirstEnergy plans to build a 69-kilovolt transmission line to strengthen the electric system in Aurora and surrounding areas. It would serve about 9,700 customers.



"The Northern Portage Reliability Project will improve service by providing an additional energy source to serve you and your neighbors," he said, noting a single transmission line currently serves the area.



"If service to the line is disrupted, there is the potential for a lengthy outage because no alternate power sources are available [as what happened after a windstorm in November 2017]."



"With the new power line in place, the duration of outages could be greatly reduced, with some outages avoided altogether. The new line also will support future growth and economic development in your community."



Sweeney said FirstEnergy will share maps of the preferred — down the out-of-service Norfolk Southern rail line — and other potential routes, as well as information about discussions with Aurora leadership regarding possible underground construction.



An eastern alternative to the railroad route starts at a substation on Chamberlain Road in Mantua Township at the railroad tracks and runs north along Chamberlain to Crackel Road, then west to Route 306 and south to Treat Road.



A western alternative runs from a substation at Route 306 and Treat Road, west on Treat, south on Route 43 and Bissell Road to a substation on Aurora-Hudson Road, just west of Route 43.



In a summary of the project sent to residents, FirstEnergy says it is under contract to acquire the rail corridor from Norfolk Southern. The city also is seeking to acquire the strip for trail and / or other public usage purposes.



FirstEnergy claims the rail route minimizes impact on the community and the environment when compared to all other reasonable alternatives, and accommodates future recreational projects similar to the Summit Metroparks Bike & Hike Trail along a transmission line in Hudson.



The company says the new line would use single-wood and "wood-look" steel poles with an average height of about 60 feet.



"The existing trees and vegetation along the wide rail corridor would provide a substantial visual barrier between the new line and nearby homes and businesses," the project overview says.



FirstEnergy hopes to begin engineering and design work in February, with construction starting in February 2020 and the line being energized in August 2020.



