NORTHFIELD — A draft of a new sign ordinance was unveiled to Village Council on Jan. 9, and business and commercial property owners are invited to a public meeting Jan. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall to discuss the ordinance.



Village officials explain that because of a U.S. Supreme Court decision, it is necessary for the village — like other municipalities — to update its sign ordinance to make regulations content-neutral with respect to types of messages on signs.



Mayor Jesse Nehez and Village Council have engaged Rita McMahon of Aislinn Consulting to assist with the comprehensive review and update of the entire sign ordinance.



Goals of the process are to:



• Protect property values.



• Promote and maintain attractive business and residential districts and public facilities.



• Provide for reasonable and appropriate methods for identifying establishments in business and industrial districts.



• Avoid conflict between signs and traffic control devices and reduce visual distractions and obstructions.



• Control the design or signs so their appearance will be aesthetically harmonious with an overall urban design for the area.



Ways the latter can be accomplished are:



• Assure the appropriate design, architectural scale and placement of signs.



• Assure that signs are placed in an orderly and attractive manner on a building or site.



• Assure the amount of information on the sign is legible and achieves the intended purpose.



The draft outlines various types of permitted and prohibited signs, size and location restrictions, general provisions, the permit process and penalties for violating the ordinance.



Copies of the draft are available at Village Hall. Further information is available from Nehez at 330-467-7130 ext. 1 (mayor@northfieldvillage-oh.gov), Law Director Brad Bryan at 440-686-9000 (bbryan@gbs-llp.com) or a Council member.



OTHER MATTERS



Also Jan. 9, Council OK’d establishing the position of part-time finance assistant and confirmed the mayor’s appointment of Shannon Conway to the post. She is to work up to 24 hours a week and will be paid $21 per hour. She started Jan. 14.



Conway will assist the finance director; process purchase orders, accounts payable and accounts receivable; handle other special projects; answer phones; and attend to the needs of residents and Village Hall visitors.



Council also added Security Benefit Mutual Plan Services to the list of authorized companies for voluntary employee deferred compensation withholding after certain employees requested the addition.



The village will ask the Summit County fiscal officer to advance funds in 2019 to which the village is entitled from 2018 tax levies.



Police Chief John Zolgus reported the department handled 761 calls in December. He added Courtney Pratt has been promoted to a full-time officer, and the detective bureau is checking backgrounds of potential part-time officers.



Councilman Nick Magistrelli was re-elected president.



