NORTHFIELD CENTER — Township residents who have not had new water meters installed on their properties are encouraged to get that done as soon as possible or risk having their water shut off.



At a Jan. 7 session, Trustee Paul Buescher reported the Cleveland Water Department has sent out notices to some Northfield Center and Sagamore Hills township residents threatening water cutoffs if they don’t get the new meters with radio transmitters installed.



He said he’s heard water has been cut off to a handful of residents who have not complied. He explained the new meters can alert water users to possible leaks, and urged non-compliant residents to get the meters installed.



He said the issue first came to light in 2013, when more than 50 Northfield Center and 50 Sagamore Hills residents refused to have radio transmitters installed and were put on an opt-out list.



"Since that time, no other actions or warnings, or any other communications, were made until now," he said.



Article 16.01 of the water service agreement with the city of Cleveland requires installation of meters and registers on all service connections, with the meters to be supplied, installed and owned by Cleveland Water.



Article 3.04 of the WSA grants Cleveland Water the right to discontinue water service to any customer who violates any of the provisions of the WSA or any Cleveland ordinances or regulations applicable to supplying water.



OTHER MATTERS



Trustees approved the purchase of a second leaf vacuum from Partners ’n DinkMar at a cost of $54,504. Service Director / Road Superintendent Rick Youel said the machine should be delivered before Aug. 31, and the cost could be a little cheaper if a different valve is installed.



Youel said the township purchased a leaf vacuum from Dinkmar last year, and it was used to pick up leaves during the fall season.



Also Jan. 7, trustees OK’d the purchase of $34,000 of road salt from Cargill, and to spend $5,000 for fuel from the Cleveland Landmark Fuel Co. and $3,000 for fuel from Get-Go.



Russ Mazzola was elected trustees chairman for 2019, Buescher was named vice chairman. John Campbell was appointed to the North Hills Water Board and Basil Lovano to the Western Reserve / Cable 9 Consortium board.



The Summit County Sheriff’s Department reported 447 calls for service were handled in the township in December, with the final 2018 total being 6,109 calls. Domestic disputes topped the list of incidents in December, with thefts at No. 2.



The Macedonia Fire Department made just under 100 fire alarm responses and just under 500 medical emergency responses in the township in 2018.



Trustees thanked township secretary Judy Flauto for her help at the Christmas lighting ceremony and Youel and his workers for decorating the Town Square.



Meanwhile, at their Dec. 21 yearly closeout meeting, trustees OK’d an agreement with the Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council as natural gas supplier for the next two years at a price of $3.13 per MCF.



Trustees also appointed Gregory Yakich to the zoning commission and Verner Rudder to the board of zoning appeals.



Reporter Ken Lahmers can be reached at 330-541-9400 Ext. 4189 or klahmers@recordpub.com