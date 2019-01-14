MACEDONIA — During a less hectic time following the holidays, the Nordonia Hills Chamber of Commerce hosted its awards luncheon on Jan. 10 at the Avenue at Macedonia skilled nursing facility.



Honorees for 2018 were Small Town Hero: Northfield Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6768; NHCOC Star: April Hanus, president of Panda Promotions; and Small Business of the Year: Nancy Zajac of Northfield HealthMarkets.



Kim Esposito, president of the post’s auxiliary, accepted the award on behalf of Post Commander Joe Scherma and all of its members. Esposito said the VFW has been working with the American Legion to complete Nordonia Hills Veterans Memorial Park located at state Route 82 and South Bedford Road. She said the next step is to build a World War I memorial.



Esposito said the Small Town Hero Award is a "great honor" for the VFW. "We donate a lot to the community and we had a very good year," she said. "We’re at 500 members and we’re trying to get the younger generation to join, so we have a lot of fun parties."



About Hanus, CEO Laura Sparano said she is not only 2018 Chamber Star but she is also her friend. "Some of you may not know I officiated at her wedding last year," Sparano noted. "April is an extremely talented professional who combines drive, integrity, a sense of humor and a great personality to propel her business and our Chamber to great success."



Hanus is a member of the Chamber Board of Directors as well as the Expo and Holiday Party committees.



"I am just very excited," Hanus said following the awards ceremony. "It’s a great chamber and I thoroughly enjoy being a part of it. Getting an award is extra special. I love being part of this group."



Over lunch prior to the awards ceremony, Zajac said she was flattered to be receiving an award, but that was not why she became a licensed insurance agent. "My whole goal is to take care of my clients, and it amazes me when an award follows because that’s not my intent or my focus," she said.



According to Sparano, Zajac will spend hours with each of her clients to make sure they have the right health care coverage, whether they buy that coverage from her or another agent.



"I just want to take care of people," she said. "I’m glad that effort is being recognized, but that’s not why I do it."



A licensed insurance agent, Zajac has been operating Northfield HealthMarkets for four years. She regularly opens her office to new agents to mentor them. She also opens her board room to the public to host community workshops on health care and related topics.



In her spare time, Zajac serves as the Chamber’s treasurer keeping the books and making sure the bills are paid on time.



When asked if she had any advice for new small business owners, she said they should do what’s best for the client. "They appreciate, they let others know and that’s the right thing to do," she said.



