Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.



— Macedonia —



Drug possession



Marijuana found in pants: A Maple Heights man, 20, was cited with drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession, display of plates and window tint after police saw that his vehicle’s window tint was too dark and the vehicle lacked a front license plate and they stopped it on Interstate 271 northbound at about 12:30 a.m. Jan. 9. Police said they smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and they found a small amount of suspected marijuana and a scale concealed in the man’s pants.



Marijuana smelled in vehicle: A Kent man, 44, was charged with misdemeanor drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession, driving under suspension and expired plates after police said they noticed the registration number on his vehicle’s temporary tag appeared to be worn off and they stopped the vehicle on Interstate 480 eastbound at about 3:30 p.m. Jan. 3. Police said they smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and they found a small amount of suspected marijuana and a marijuana pipe in it.



Identity fraud



Phone lines activated: A Mimosa Drive woman reported Jan. 7 that after she noticed suspicious charges to her credit card account from a cell phone provider, she discovered that someone used her personal information to activate three additional phone lines on her cell phone account. The woman said she reported the matter to the provider’s fraud department and was told that the phone lines would be canceled and she would be reimbursed the money charged, but she needed to file a police report to document the incident. The report did not include the amount charged.



Theft



Woman stopped outside store: An Aurora woman, 39, was charged with misdemeanor theft after a Macedonia Commons Boulevard store employee reported the woman fraudulently returned a $40 item and then left the store without paying for additional merchandise totaling more than $120 in value Jan. 5.



Tampering with evidence



Marijuana thrown from vehicle: A 45-year-old Canton man was charged with third-degree felony tampering with evidence and minor misdemeanor marijuana possession after police clocked a vehicle he was a passenger in at 78 mph in a 65 mph zone and stopped it on Interstate 271 southbound at Route 8 at about 10:45 a.m. Jan. 3. The vehicle’s driver, a 47-year-old Akron man, was charged with fifth-degree felony drug possession and cited with speeding.



Police said that as they were stopping the vehicle, they saw the passenger throw something out the window, which police said they recovered and field tested positive as marijuana. Police said they also smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and found the Canton man in possession of a small amount of a substance that field tested positive as cocaine. Both men were taken to Macedonia City Jail.



Property damage



Signs damaged: Police said that they discovered that a no left turn sign at a Route 82 service station’s exit was knocked over and a lane usage sign on Macedonia Commons Boulevard was bent during the night Jan. 1. Police said it was unclear what caused the damage, but there were high winds that night.