NORDONIA HILLS — The former Bedford Concert Band is marking its 50th year with a new name and a new place to rehearse.



The non-profit ensemble has renamed itself the Cuyahoga Valley Concert Band, and now meets Monday nights at Northfield Baptist Church at 311 W. Aurora Road on the corner of North Boyden Road.



The Cuyahoga Valley Concert Band completed the final of seven Christmas music performances Jan. 7 with a concert at Summit Pointe, said Joe Blasko, business director, trombone player, vocalist and more. Edward Wiles is the conductor and the band has 22 to 28 members — and hopes to grow.



The band which began in Bedford, celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. It is rehearsing music from 1969, including tunes meant to celebrate the first moon landing, the biggest event of that year.



Some of the award-winning songs of 1969 include the "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on my Head," "By the Time I Get to Phoenix," the love theme from Romeo and Juliet, the Mission Impossible theme, and moon songs such as Moon River, Moon Dance and Moonglow. Songs from 1969 Broadway plays, "1776" and "Promises, Promises" will also be part of the band’s 50th anniversary celebration.



The Bedford Concert Band began as an adult education class offered by the city of Bedford, Blasko said.



"After several years of being an activity people could join to keep their skills up and learn music, it was spun off as its own entity and named the Bedford Concert Band," Blasko said.



In 2018 the band was told they could no longer use the Ellenwood Center because of remodeling, and severed ties with Bedford City, he said.



Members are from all the local area communities, and they decided to change the name to the Cuyahoga Valley Concert Band, a non-profit organization which charges $125 to perform, the fee going to cover expenses.



Blasko said he joined in 1988 when he moved into a home near the Ellenwood Center.



"I heard a band playing marches when I was taking out my garbage," Blasko said. "When I realized it was a live band, I talked to the conductor and asked to bring my trombone."



The full concert band plays at nursing homes, assisted living facilities, churches and other locations.



"We help people obtain entertainment who normally don't get out because they're in health facilities," Blasko said. "We played at the Bedford Strawberry festival for 45 years."



The band played in 11 concerts in the spring and summer, he said.



"We are a busy group," Blasko added. "We nurture amateur players, and members are happy to be playing again."



Rehearsals are Monday nights, except holidays, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Northfield Baptist Church. Concerts are also on Mondays. No auditions are necessary. To join, call Blasko at 330-467-2789 or Jim Virost at 440-336-1549.



"As you get older you realize there are many things you can't do anymore, but music is an art form that will allow you to stay young and productive, feel good about yourself and have fun," Blasko said.



Blasko, who is also the vocalist for the band, said they are looking for another person to sing in addition to any musicians interesting in joining the group.



