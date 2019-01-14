AURORA — In a letter mailed to residents, Mayor Ann Womer Benjamin said she “continues to be angered and frustrated by FirstEnergy’s total lack of consideration and responsibility for the character and quality of life of our community.”

The letter was in response to FirstEnergy’s announcement of a public information session Jan. 21 to outline plans for a new 69-kilovolt transmission line through the city. The firm’s preferred route is along Norfolk Southern’s out-of-service rail line.

Calling FirstEnergy’s plans “a travesty,” the mayor notes the city is pursuing legal action to acquire the rail right-of-way for its own public purposes, and encourages residents to attend the session and voice their opposition to the project.

She claims the project “would irreparably damage our community’s character and appearance, and hurt property values across the area.”

But Bill Beach of FirstEnergy’s transmission engineering department said the firm is doing its best to lessen the visual and other impacts of the project, and will share its efforts with residents on Jan. 21.

“We are working on designs to reduce pole heights,” he said. “We’ve reduced the height from 60 to about 45 feet in some areas. These will not be large steel towers; they will be similar to poles which residents see all over their neighborhoods.”

Beach said the firm also plans to do “significant screening” to hide the poles and lines from the public as much as possible. “In many areas, the poles will not be higher than the treeline, and there will be vegetation to further conceal the lines and poles,” he said.

Womer Benjamin lists several items she wants residents to be aware of.

“First, we did everything we could to push FirstEnergy to a route outside Aurora, such as townships which are more rural and less populated and would be less impacted by these poles.

“Second, FirstEnergy consistently refused to seriously consider routes where the company might have to compensate homeowners for an easement or right-of-way.”

The mayor claims the firm favors the rail corridor because it would have to compensate one owner — Norfolk Southern — “despite the fact that the poles will adversely impact many residents and their property, and those residents will not be compensated.”

The mayor also claims that at a recent meeting with FirstEnergy, the company insisted it would only bury the lines if the city pays for it, ranging from $5.6 million to $15 million.

“Worse yet, this would only cover the cost of burying a portion of the lines — about 1.5 miles,” Womer Benjamin said. “That is patently unacceptable.”

Beach said FirstEnergy has been working on routing of the new lines for several months and has considered all reasonable options. “We tried to select a route which would have the least impact on the public, and we believe the rail corridor is the best option,” he said.

He added an alternative would be to route the line through neighborhoods and front yards, “and we believe that’s not preferable when we have the rail corridor available.”

As for burying the lines, Beach said FirstEnergy has considered that and determined it would be three to seven times more expensive. “That wouldn’t be unreasonable, and could contribute to higher electric bills,” he said.

As for sharing the rail corridor for public use such as a hike and bike trail, Beach said the firm is willing to do that. “Public trails run along our transmission lines in many areas,” he said. “The Aurora corridor is 100 feet wide, and could easily accommodate a trail.

“I realize people don’t like the impact of new infrastructure, but they also don’t like not having reliable electric service,” Beach added.

The mayor told the Advocate she believes FirstEnergy “will use its guile” to try to convince Aurora residents that the proposed transmission poles will not damage their property values or the rural charm and character of the community.

“Residents must not be deceived,” she said. “The fact is, at the top of these huge 70-foot-tall poles are metal crossbars and wires which are unsightly and cannot be shielded by trees or foliage, nor can guy wires at the bottom of many poles be disguised.”

