TWINSBURG — The city is seeking sealed bids until 9 a.m. Jan. 22 for a major upgrade of Chamberlin Road between Route 82 and Highland Road.



The city engineer’s estimate for the project is $785,000, with $140,000 coming from the Summit County Transportation Improvement District and the city responsible for 51 percent and Twinsburg Township for 49 percent of the remaining amount.



The improvements are in conjunction with the development of the back area of Cornerstone Business Park, which is the site of the former Chrysler Twinsburg Stamping Plant.



A 404,000-square-foot O’Reilly Auto Parts distribution center and a 276,000-square-foot multi-tenant spec building are rising at the back of the park.



The O’Reilly building is on 27.8 acres, and is a $30 million project, which is expected to create 350 to 400 jobs with an annual payroll of $11 million.



Bidding contractors can obtain plans, specifications and bid blanks at City Hall, 10075 Ravenna Road or by calling 330-963-6247. A non-refundable deposit of $50 is required. Business hours at City Hall are from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m,.