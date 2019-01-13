The Home Instead Senior Care Gala recently was held in a "Polar Bear Wonderland" to honor the CareGivers who were awarded for all their accomplishments.



Therese Zdesar, owner of the Home Instead Senior Care office serving Portage, Lake and Geauga, opened the evening with a message of thankfulness as she reflected back to the beginning, adding that the CareGivers "are at the heart of our mission, providing individualized care to seniors so they can age in their homes with dignity and love."



Theresa Widmer, human resource director, showed everyone the proper use of a rollator, used in assisting seniors in walking. This was followed by a skit performed by "the Grinch" (Paul Michel, client care manager) and "Cindy Lou Who" (Paula Baughman, executive director of marketing and community relations). The Grinch was trying to steal Grandpa Who’s rollator and Cindy Lou helped him realize that the rollator helped Grandpa Who walk.



After dinner, it was time to honor those who care for the seniors. Maryann Life was awarded 2018 CareGiver of the Year. Steve Munoz, who has been with Home Instead Senior Care since 2012, was named October CareGiver of the Month.



Debi Van Auken was awarded November CareGiver of the Month. She has been with Home Instead Senior Care since 2007. December CareGiver of the Month was given to Stephanie Russo, who started her ministry in caregiving nine months ago.



The Heart of the Rose Award was presented to Patty Spicka. This special award is given in honor and memory of Rose Brehm, who stood out as a Home Instead Senior CareGiver.



Joan Penix, executive director, stated, "One of the biggest highlights of the year is when we can have all our CareGivers together and celebrate their accomplishments. All our gratitude goes to our CareGivers."