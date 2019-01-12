Applications for the Akron chapter of the American Advertising Federation’s $1,000 Susan B. Kosich/Oliver Printing & Packaging Co. are available. Completed applications should be submitted to scholarship@aafakron.com by 5 p.m. Friday.



To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must:



* Be pursuing a bachelor’s degree in a communications-related field, including advertising, marketing, graphic design, digital media, web design, photography, interactive marketing, copywriting, public relations, media planning, journalism and more



* Be enrolled as a college sophomore, junior or senior



* Carry a full course load (minimum 12 credits) and hold a current minimum grade point average of 3.0 or higher



* Attend a Northeastern Ohio college or university



To learn more about the criteria and requirements for application (which includes a 500-word essay), visit https://aafakron.com/AAF_Akron_Scholarship.



In addition to the $1,000 scholarship, the Susan B. Kosich/Oliver Printing & Packaging Co. Scholarship winner will receive a one-year AAF-Akron student membership. He or she also will be recognized at the 2019 American Advertising Awards on Feb. 22.