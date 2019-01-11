JANUARY 11, 1959



Haskell Pryor has been elected president of Senecaville-Richland School Board. Lester Guiler is vice president.



JANUARY 11, 1969



Dr. M.C. McCuskey, city/county health commissioners, has taken on the added duties of being county health commissioner in Muskingum County.



JANUARY 11, 1979



Fifth and sixth graders at Oakland Elementary, students of Miss Cynthia Lodge, simulate the flight of Apollo 14. The "astronauts" in the capsule were Grant Gander, Adam Hughes and David Lewis.



JANUARY 11, 1989



Cloverleaf Farm Bureau Council donated $33.50 to the Feed My People program in lieu of a holiday gift exchange, it was reported during a recent council meeting in Old Washington.



JANUARY 11, 1999



Krissy Devore and Kacey Kackley were named athletes of the week this week. In a crucial girls basketball game against Cambridge, each player scored 16 points to key a 66-55 ECOL win, keeping the Lady Colts perfect on the season with a record of 7-0.



JANUARY 11, 2009



Katlyn Killian, 6, has donated 11 inches of her hair to Locks of Love. Katlyn is the daughter of Alan and Danielle Killian. Katlyn has declared each time her hair grows to the require length to donate to the organization, she will have it cut.