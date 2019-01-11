Coming soon to Windham is an American Red Cross Blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13 at the Windham Fire Department’s meeting room. The department is located at 9601 E. Center S. All who come to donate blood will receive a Red Cross duffle bag, unless they run out of the bags. Appointments may be scheduled online at www.redcrossdonor.org. The sponsor code is "Windham." Walk-ins will be accepted as their schedule permits.



Another coming event is the Junior and Senior High School combined band and choir concert. It will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Participating students need to arrive by 4:30 p.m. This concert was originally scheduled for Dec. 12.



Changes to basketball schedules by OHSAA caused conflicts to arise virtually every day in December that would cause at least a third of either the Junior or Senior High School Choirs to be missing from the performance. After going over numerous possible dates and times, Jan. 16 is the only day before the end of the semester that will work for this concert.



What a great trend that so many of our athletes are involved in our music program. I think this is wonderful and am very happy about it! It is worth some scheduling problems. Kudos to Mr. Stamp for making it possible for them to participate!



I was glad to read that Kathy Gutherie and Baxter Jones were inducted into the Windham Athletic Hall of Fame. Gutherie is an honorary member for the countless number of hours she has dedicated to Windham Athletics. She has worked at Windham for 43 years and they said she never says "no" when it comes to helping out the Bombers.



Jones, a 1978 graduate, had a phenomenal basketball career. He was 6’3 and an explosive rebounder, precision shooter, and an unselfish teammate. Jones helped his team win multiple PLC championships and an appearance in the final four during his sophomore year. Jones passed away on Jan. 20, 2018. Thank you to both individuals for their dedication to Windham."



In more Windham Bomber news, every month "the district will feature an educator who has displayed excellent use of technology to enhance student learning. This month, we have chosen to spotlight Elissa Ebbert, who is currently in her second year at Katherine Thomas Elementary, serving as the third grade ELA teacher.



Miss Ebbert has a passion for integrating technology to improve her instructional practices and increase student achievement. Most recently, she has begun exploring the use of Green Screen technology.



In December, third-graders published their first news production and the project became an instant hit! This production was the first of many to come, as plans are in the making for the program to become a yearlong endeavor. One of the district’s goals is to create student-centered learning environments that assist in honing communication, creativity, collaboration and critical thinking skills which will help students prepare for college, as well as future employment. Miss Ebbert is an emerging technology leader in the district and we look forward to enjoying future projects from her classrooms and the classrooms she inspires."



Last month, I mentioned the new food pantry for students at the Junior and Senior High School. If you would like to donate to the pantry, you can drop off any items, during school hours, to the board office. If you would like to mail a monetary donation, you can mail it to the school with the attention to Laura Amero.



In January they are requesting donations of: Cereal, SpaghettiOs, Chef Boyardee, and shampoo/conditioner. The Salvation Army has a food cupboard at the Renaissance Family Center and they are also happy to receive donations, 9005 Wil-Verne Drive, Windham. Call 330-326-6133. They are open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.



Saturday will be a busy day! The Congregational Church is serving a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. at the Brick Chapel. Kim Kiser is in charge of this meal. All are welcome to come and eat!



Windham United Methodist Church is hosting a spaghetti dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12. All you can eat, it includes spaghetti with meat sauce, coleslaw, bread and butter, homemade dessert and beverage. Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children 5 to 12 and free for children younger than 5. Takeouts are available!



The yummy Lions Club Breakfasts are back. Their season started last Sunday. The next breakfast will be Feb. 3 at the Brick Chapel, 9093 N. Main St. They will serve from 8 a.m. to noon. Menu includes pancakes (buttermilk or buckwheat), sausage, scrambled eggs and toast. Cost is $7 all you can eat, $6 pre-sale. Help support the Lions Club and their many helpful activities.



Contact Ann Taft with your Windham news at 330-326-3133 or stamper_82@yahoo.com.