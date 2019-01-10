100 Years Ago (1919)



Word was received that Raymond M. Rockwell, 25, had died from wounds received in France. Prior to being inducted into the service, he had worked as a freight clerk with the Pennsylvania Railroad and with the Bell telephone company.



75 Years Ago (1944)



As Under Secretary of the Navy James Forrestal declared "success of the forthcoming offensives of 1944 depends upon the the nation’s completion of the vast landing craft construction program," it was revealed that four Alliance plants were involved in the construction of a vessels, including American Steel Foundries, Alliance Clay Products Co., Machined Steel Casting Co. and Transue and Williams Steel Forging Corp.



Sgt. Robert R. Boyd, a Sebring native who spent 38 months in overseas service, was being transfrerred from Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, to Portsmouth, New Hampshire. It was reported that Boyd had participated in the battles of Guadalcanal and Midway and was at Pearl Harbor when the Japanese attacked the port on Dec. 7, 1941. Boyd also noted that he had been afflicted a few times with malaria.



The bestowal of the coveted silver wings and the commission of lieutenant was made upon William Kline, a 1941 Alliance High grad, at Frederick, Oklahoma.



50 Years Ago (1969)



Mount Union named its newest residence hall in honor of Mr. and Mrs. N.A. Cunningham, a semi-retired Alliance businessman and his wife, who had been friends and supporters of the college for more than 20 years. The dormitory that was to house 124 men, was identical to McCready Hall, dedicated in 1965 in honor of 1916 Mount Union graduate the B.Y. McCready. Cunningham, the head of several local sales firms, and McCready, who headed the McConnell Agency, Alliance’s oldest insurance firm, were friends who served on the Mount Union board of trustees together.