TEN YEARS AGO - 2009



The Newcomerstown Board of Education announced plans to put the renewal of an 8 mill tax levy on the May primary ballot.



The Newcomerstown Elks Lodge 1555 delivered 55 boxes of food to needy families in the Newcomerstown area. Pictured were Chris Samuel and Mark Wolff loading up some of the food boxes.



Angie Rankin of Newcomerstown is pictured as a new nurse, employed at Amberwood Manor in New Philadelphia.



Deaths: Paul A. Celuch, 79, Newcomerstown; William Andrew Mauch, 80, Jackson.



The Newcomerstown Trojans defeated Caldwell, 49-44, with 12 points from Chase Addy, nine from Curtis Blind and seven each from J.C. Rine and Josh Miller. Ridgewood defeated River View as Jared Kreitzer tipped in a shot at the buzzer for a 47-45 win. Ridgewood lost to Lake Christian, 71-65, but defeated Indian Valley, 62-56, with 17 points from Ryan Gress.



Indian Valley Lady Braves defeated Triway, 44-36, but lost to Ridgewood, 40-32. Harrison Central defeated Newcomerstown, with Stephanie Felton scoring 10 for the Lady Trojans.



Calvin Ringer, 8 year-old son of Matt and Cathy Ringer of the Kimbolton area, was featured in a story after raising money for pediatric patients at Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center.



Brian Stoffer is pictured as the new owner of the Epic Fitness Center in Newcomerstown..



TWENTY YEARS AGO - 1999



The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) scheduled a public hearing for Jan. 14 at the David Barber Civic Center here regarding toll-free calling between Newcomerstown and the Dover-New Philadelphia area.



Howard Caldwell, 50-year Grange member and former resident of Newcomerstown, named to Ohio State Grange Hall of Fame.



Coach Ben Bradley’s Trojan wrestlers defeated Bealsville 42-35; Caldwell 39-34; and Tuscarawas Central Catholic 63-12 with pins by Trojans Paul Bourne, Tim Everhart, Andy Campbell, Aaron Holdsworth, DJ Grewell, Guy Stull and Gene Moore.



Deaths: Edgar D. Schlarb, 72; Dorothy R. Baker, 90; John M. Stover, 89.







THIRTY YEARS AGO - 1989



Several area residents and skywatchers across the state reported "mysterious" lights and sightings in the sky. Investigations were being conducted at several agencies including the Newcomerstown Fire Dept., the Ohio Dept. of Natural Resources, the Division of Forestry, meteorologists and geologists.



Anthony Lenzo elected president of Newcomerstown Chamber of Commerce.



Area basketball: Trojans lost to Hiland 65-55; Ridgewood defeated Strasburg 70-56 and Lakeland 75-53; Indian Valley Braves won 71-40 over Canton Heritage Christian and 68-49 over Zanesville Rosecrans, but lost to Mansfield St. Peter’s 84-71.



Mr. and Mrs. Francis (Eunice) Cross, Newcomerstown, observing 50th wedding anniversary Jan. 14.



Deaths: Fredric M. Zimmer, 87; Horace J. Jackson, 70; Mabel E. Gross, 89.







FORTY YEARS AGO - 1979



Amanda Sue Hines, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Hines, Kimbolton R.D. 2 (Birmingham), born Jan 3, first baby of 1979 in Guernsey County.



Local area basketball: Trojans over Indian Valley North 64-56; Ridgewood won over Garaway and lost 51-48 to Coshocton; Indian Valley South won 59-36 over Hiland and 65-41 against Fort Frye.



Newcomerstown posted its third dual meet wrestling victory in four outings with a 44-32 decision at Shenandoah. Winning Trojans were Brad Nolan, Richard Varner, Joe Poorman, Alan MacKinnon, Brent Baker, Van Brown and Gary Scarbrough.



Ron McPeek elected president of Indian Valley Board of Education.



Married: Tammy Marie Taylor and James F. Gray, Dec. 9; Mr. and Mrs. Francis Cross, Newcomerstown, 40th anniversary.



Deaths: Francis A. Bethel, 82; Mrs. Ethel M. Etter, 92; Mrs. C. Ray (Hazel) Hogue, 89; Larry R. McCoy, 38; Lewis D. Powell, 75; Luella Cake, 80; Bernice M. Dorsey, 74.







FIFTY YEARS AGO - 1969



Plans displayed for 1,650 seat amphitheater to be built overlooking Tuscarawas Campus of Kent State University, New Philadelphia. Opening day set for June 26, 1970, for showing of Paul Green’s "Trumpet in the Land."



Carl Krebs Jr. elected president of Newcomerstown Board of Education.



Airman FC Jeffery L. Funk received the Air Force Commendation Medal in Vietnam. Major Richard Baker awarded Bronze Star for service in Vietnam.



Council approved municipal budget of $271,696.12, up 15 percent from 1968.



Trojans defeat Indian Valley South Rebels 61-47, lost to Hiland 59-51.



Deaths: Floyd W. McCormick, 68; Grover C. Williams, 80; Mrs. Thomas A. Ripley, 60; Lyle H. Hanna, 58; Emma O. Johnson, 82; Mrs. Allen Loveless, 88.







SIXTY YEARS AGO - 1959



New medical building opened by Dr. W.R. Agricola at 232 Cross St.



Council okays automatic railroad crossing gates.



Curtis A. Judy storage barn burns for a loss at $50,000.



Homer Arth elected president of Tuscarawas Soil Conservation District.



Mayor’s salary changed from $4,200 to $3,600, and a new position of secretary is created.



Keith Heston and Connie Dichler crowned King and Queen at Christmas party and dance at Port Washington High School.



Miss Nelva Joy Foust and David Ruckman married.



Deaths: Grace DeVault, 76; Orville McCants, 68; Margaret Murphy, 98; Norman Hill; Austin Mulvane.







SEVENTY YEARS AGO - 1949



Earl Titus elected president of local board of education.



Trojans win from Carrollton 51-50 in overtime.



Fire loss in Newcomerstown for 1948 is $3,605, lowest in years.



Arthur C. Heller of Newark, N.J., elected president of the Heller company. Leo S. Heller named vice president.



Farmers Institute held at Buckhorn Grange.



Frank C. Hudson, 42, dies.



Married: Miss Wanda Mae Foraker and Donald McLaughlin; Miss Dawnie Ruth Hammersley and Gene Chaney.







EIGHTY YEARS AGO - 1939



Military rites held for Warner Laub, World War I veteran who died in Chicago enroute to home from Arizona.



The Muskingum District calls for first payment of flood tax.







NINETY YEARS AGO - 1929



Mrs. D.F. Davis and Mrs. C.E. Ashelman entertain party of 45 with dinner at Gateway.



Deaths: Daniel Lamb, 23; John Porcher, 43.







ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO - 1919



Mrs. Charles Ray, Mrs. D.F. Eagon, Vernon Schlupp and George Rennard die of influenza.



Miss Lucille Beeks accepts stenographer position with Dept. of Interior at Washington, D.C.



Mr. and Mrs. Manuel Yingling and daughter, Almena leave for Petersburg, Fla., where he will play a winter engagement with a Scotch Highlanders band.