Local nutrition sites for Meals on Wheels are North Industry Christian Church, 425 45th St., Canton; Indian Run Manor, Waynesburg; Louisville Paradise United Church of Christ, 619 E. Main St. Louisville, OH 44641; and Canton YMCA, 231 Sixth St. For more information, call 330-832-7220.



The menu for Jan. 14-18 is as follows:



Monday: popcorn chicken bowl, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, wheat dinner roll, juice, brownie, cookie.



Tuesday: turkey, ham, sweet potato puffs, Scandinavian blend vegetables, rye bread, dried apricots.



Wednesday: taco salad, tortilla chips, craisins.



Thursday: breaded pork chop, augratin potatoes, California blend vegetables, dinner roll, juice, granola bar.



Friday: smothered beef patty, lyonnaise potatoes, Brussel sprouts, wheat bread, juice, graham crackers.



Margarine is served with all breads. Milk choices include skim, 2 percent or chocolate. All canned fruits are packed in juice. Please note that substitutions may need to be made.