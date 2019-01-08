75 Years Ago (1944)



L.T. Corlett, Ph.D., of Nampa, Idaho, president of Northwestern Nazarene College and brother of Rev. W.B. Corlett Jr., pastor of the Alliance Church of the Nazarene, was to speak during the rededication of the church building, located a South Linden Avenue at East Summit Street, following a $7,000 renovation.



Duane Oyster, a 1942 graduate of Alliance High, received a commission of lieutenant and his pilot’s wings at Eagle Pass, Texas.



Donald S. Hawkins, fireman first class on a Navy repair ship, was surprised to have a chance meeting with former Beechwood neighbor Henry Ickes, fireman first class, on Christmas Day somewhere in the South Pacific. Hawkins’ ship pulled alongside Ickes’ combat vessel as it was to make repairs. In the midst of making those repairs, Hawkins spotted Ickes and the two friends spent the next two days together in their free time.



50 Years Ago (1969)



The Metals Division of TRW Inc. announced plans to phase out operations at its Rockhill Avenue plant. Approximately 120 people were employed at the 153,000 square foot facility that housed finishing operations for TRW large structural castings used by the aircraft and aerospace industries.



Firefighters from Sebring, Alliance and Beloit battled frigid cold as well as a fire of unknown origin in at a home owned by Robert Baxter in the 1800 block of Norman Avenue. For a time, it was believed that a boarder had become trapped in the blaze, but Carl Householder was later located in downtown Alliance.



Robert Quinn, a prominent Alliance certified public accountant who was active in the Republican party and was a musician who for many years sponsored the Bob Quinn Band, died unexpectedly at the age of 45. He became ill after shoveling snow from the sidewalks in front of his home in the 2100 block of South Cherry Avenue.



North Benton serviceman Lance Cpl. Dale R. Dickson graduated with top honors in a basic helicopter course at the Naval Air Technical Training Center in Memphis, Tennessee.



25 Years Ago (1994)



A strike of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Local 1603 at T&W Forge ended after two days.