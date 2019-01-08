The Knights of Columbus Council No. 4571 recently hosted its ninth annual Community Christmas Dinner. The dinner was catered by Special Moments Catering and was free to anyone in the community. There were 280 people who feasted on the turkey dinner with all the trimmings. Many also were able to take a meal home for the next day. Santa made a appearence and took in many wishes from young and old. This is a "Thank You" from the Knights Council No. 4571 for all the support the community gives them during the year. Submitted photo