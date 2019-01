Fish fries will be held every Friday, now through Easter, at the Ravenna Eagles Club, 812 Cleveland Road.



The dinners are served from 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays and include fish, shrimp and combos for $10.50 and chicken strips for $9. All dinners come with coleslaw, French fries and bread and butter.



Baked fish is available for those who call ahead to order it. Dinners are open to the public and carry-out orders are available by calling 330-296-9463.