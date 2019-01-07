About a dozen Portage County high school students spent more than 12 hours working the polls in November.

And despite the morning that started at 5:45 a.m., some technical glitches and a few frustrated voters yelling at them, most of them want to do it again.

The Portage County Board of Elections recently hosted a pizza party to recognize the high school-age precinct election officers who worked at polling locations during the General Election in November. The board started the program last year, hoping to get more high school students interested in the democratic process.

Faith Lyon, director of the board of elections, said she hopes the program encourages the students to continue to be poll workers. Poll workers are always needed, she said, because four of them work at each precinct, and alternates are used in case those workers are unable to be there on election day.

Students could either earn public service hours, which some need in order to graduate, or earn money just like the other poll workers, Lyon said.

“The average age of our poll workers is 61,” she said. “A lot of them are looking forward to their second retirement.”

The board offered all school districts the opportunity to allow students ages 17 and older work at the polls. Permission from the schools was needed because the election takes place on a school day. However, only about six students from a handful of area school districts participated in the program.

“You guys did a fantastic job,” Lyon told the students as they ate pizza, donated by Siciliano’s Pizzaria in Ravenna. She invited all of them to return to their posts by the primary election in May.

The students went to the same election official training that other workers took, They got to the polls at 5:45 a.m. on Election Day, staying until the polls closed at 7:30 p.m.

Alexis Myrla, whose mom works at the board of elections, worked at a polling place near her home in Randolph. She said she has worked elections since she was 16, and was old enough to help poll workers bring ballot boxes to the board of elections office.

“But also because I think it’s important to serve the community,” said the senior at Bio-Med Science Academy. “It’s important to vote.”

Vincent Muccino of Deerfield worked at a polling location in Paris. A student at Bio-Med, he said he was responsible for diagnosing “technical issues” that stumped a lot of older workers.

He said there is not only a need for young poll workers, but also for young voters.

“The whole time I only saw three people under the age of 25,” he said. “Where are all the young voters?”

Samantha Brys, a student at James A. Garfield High School, worked in Windham, where she did “basically everything” poll workers do, including handing out ballots and collecting them. Her polling place was one of several in the northeast quadrant of Portage County that lost power on election night, but voting continued thanks to battery-powered equipment and generators.

Most of the students said they would be back again in May to do it again.

Reporter Diane Smith can be reached at 330-298-1139 or dsmith@recordpub.com.