Dec. 23 — 10:31 p.m. Police assisted the Ashland County Sheriff's Office with a narcotics complaint at 122 N. Bridge St., Perrysville.



Dec. 23 — 9:35 p.m. Police investigated a suspicious person complaint at 705 Pearl Drive.



Dec. 24 — 2:11 p.m. Police observed a disabled vehicle in the 100 block of South Union Street. Everything was found to be OK.



Dec. 24 — 5:20 p.m. Police took a theft report at 340 W. Campbell St.



Dec. 24 — 7:56 a.m. Police took a theft report at 516 N. Spring St.



Dec. 25 — 4:45 p.m. A Loudonville man was served a court summons for disorderly conduct following an incident in the 400 block of North Water Street. The male was also issued a citation for driving under suspension and display of plates.



Dec. 26 — 8:18 p.m. Police assisted the Ashland County Sheriff's Office with investigating a 911 hang up call at Landoll's Mohican Castle.



Dec. 27 — 5:57 p.m. A Loudonville man was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct while intoxicated at 117 S. Birch Drive. The male was transported to the Ashland County Jail.



Dec. 27 — 12:52 p.m. Police were dispatched to 537 N. Market St. in reference to a trespassing complaint.



Dec. 28 — 6:28 p.m. Police were dispatched to the Loudonville Rest Home in reference to a female resident having suicidal thoughts. The female was transported to University Hospital Ashland for and evaluation.



Dec. 28 — 5:58 p.m. Police dispatched an injured deer in the 900 block of East Main Street.



Dec. 28 — 6:04 p.m. Police investigated a report of reckless operation coming into the village on Ohio 39 from Perrysville



Dec. 28 — 4:30 p.m. Police were dispatched to 435 N. Water St. in reference to a noise complaint.



Dec. 29 — 11:01 p.m. A Loudonville man was issued a citation for a red light violation at the intersection of West Main and North Water Street.



Dec. 29 — 6:57 p.m. Police were dispatched to the Loudonville Drive Thru in reference to a theft of gas complaint.



Dec. 29 — 7:43 a.m. Police assisted the Holmes County Sheriff's Office with a domestic disturbance at 7740 County Road 22.



Dec. 30 — 3:37 p.m. A Danville man was issued a court summons for possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the 500 block of South Market Street. The male also was cited for display of license plates.



Dec. 30 — 4:47 p.m. Police assisted the Richland County Sheriff's Office with attempting to locate a male subject at 905 Mill Road.



Dec. 30 — 6:04 p.m. Police took a report of found property on North Mount Vernon Avenue near the bus garage. The property was returned to the owner a short time later.



Dec. 30 — 4:37 p.m. Police performed a welfare check at 224 N. Spring St.



Dec. 30 — 3:55 a.m. Police investigated an alarm drop at the village office building.