Reed Memorial Library, 167 E. Main St., Ravenna, offers Storytime Programs in January.



• Babies & Books (Ages birth to 23 months)



Babies and their caregivers may enjoy sharing books, rhymes, and songs while getting to know each other at the library.



No registration required.



Thursday, Jan. 24 and 31 at 9:30 a.m.



• Preschool Storytime (Ages 2 to 5 years)



During this noisy, interactive storytime program for multiple ages, children and their caregivers will enjoy stories, songs, fingerplays, and a craft to work on together.



Registration is required. To register, call the Children’s Department at 330-296-2827, ext. 300 or visit the website at www.reedlibrary.org.



Wednesdays, Jan. 23 and 30 at 10:30 a.m. or 2 p.m. or Thursdays, Jan. 24 and 31 at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m.



• PJ Storytime (Families)



Those attending should bring their pajamas and join in for a fun, family story program.



Registration is required. To register, call the Children’s Department at 330-296-2827, ext. 300 or visit the website at www.reedlibrary.org.



Tuesdays, Jan. 8, 15, 22, and 29 at 7 p.m.



• Meet a Real … Storytime (Families)



During this monthly storytime, a community member will join in to talk about their job and skills.



Registration is required. To register, call the Children’s Department at 330-296-2827, ext. 300 or visit the website at www.reedlibrary.org.



Thursday, Jan. 10 at 6 p.m.



• Saturday Stories (Families)



Families may take part in stories, rhymes, and fingerplays.



Registration is required. To register, call the Children’s Department at 330-296-2827, ext. 300 or visit the website at www.reedlibrary.org.



Saturday, Jan. 19 at 10:30 a.m.