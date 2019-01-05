Reed Memorial Library in Ravenna will be screening the local-history documentary, Ravenna Railroads, at 2 p.m. Saturday.



Those attending will leearn about the history of Ravenna’s rail system and the trains that currently use its tracks. This all-ages program is must see for anyone interested in Ravenna and Portage County local history.



Movie screening will follow with a discussion.



No registration is required for this event. For more information, call the Reference Department at 330-296-2827, ext. 200.