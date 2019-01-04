TALLMADGE — Citing a dwindling pool of volunteers, the Tallmadge Historical Society plans to end its lease with the city for the Schenkenberger House at 35 Southwest Ave. by May.



Tallmadge Historical Society president Chris Grimm said the city purchased the home in 2000 with the idea of demolishing it to create a new entrance to the old Tallmadge Cemetery. "The surprise was, the house was over 120 years old," recalls Grimm, who was the mayor at the time. "And it didn’t meet the criteria in our own guidelines for the demolition of historical structures, so we weren’t able to tear it down. ... We didn’t want to move the house either."



Having no purpose for the home, Grimm said city officials approached the historical society. The home had been constructed in 1847 by Frederic Schenkenberger, a native of Germany who came to the United States in the early 1830s. The historical society agreed to enter into a 50-year lease with the city, making a $1 payment annually. The home was subsequently renovated, with the expenses for improvements like new siding, stairs and a furnace borne by both the historical society and the city.



The Schenkenberger House was officially dedicated on May 27, 2007, as a museum showcasing items from the late 18th century. Grimm said it is open to the public on the last Sunday of each month. The house’s most famous inhabitants included John Young, the town constable in the early 1900s.



Over the years, Grimm said, the number of people touring the home "has dropped off," as has his ability to secure volunteers "to sit in the home for a two-hour shift in the hopes that someone will show up." For that reason, he says, the historical society has decided to relinquish the lease for the Schenkenberger House back to the city no later than May.



"It took a long time — a good year and a half — to make that decision," Grimm said, "because nobody wanted to do that. But the issue is personnel."



While the society has about 150 members in name, only about 40 are active, Grimm said. So, in the face of the society’s shrinking reservoir of volunteers, members will focus their efforts on the Old Town Hall and Historic Church. The city owns the Old Town Hall and leases it to the Tallmadge Historical Society, which has its headquarters and a museum there. Historical society members also oversee the showing of the Tallmadge Historical Church, which was dedicated in September 1825 and features a Greek revival portico and a 100-foot high steeple.



Historical society members will go into the Schenkenberger home this month to make arrangements to return items that are on loan to the museum. Artifacts belonging to the Tallmadge Historical Society will be moved into the Old Town Hall in February, Grimm predicts.



"What’s in there (the Schenkenberger House) are really beautiful items," Grimm said. "I don’t want to put anything back in storage. I want to be able to display them."



"We have not made any decisions about the best use of the house," said Rita Weinberg, planning director and economic developer for the city of Tallmadge. "Regardless of what we decide, it will be important to preserve the historical integrity of the structure and its contents."



