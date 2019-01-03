Hudson Heritage Association’s free monthly programs often look back on the history of the town and region, turning back the clock to the 19th- and early-20th centuries.



For January’s program, however, HHA is turning the clock back a couple thousand years.



On Jan. 10, Hudson Heritage Association welcomes Hudson native and renowned archaeologist Brad Lepper, a 1974 graduate of Hudson High School, to discuss the Newark Earthworks, the largest set of geometric enclosures and mounds in the world. These impressive monuments, located about 30 miles east of Columbus in Heath, Ohio, were the work of the Hopewell people who lived, traveled and traded throughout Ohio two thousand years ago.



The geometric earthworks covered nearly 5 square miles and used more than 7 million cubic feet of earth in their construction. They reveal the ancient American Indians’ sophisticated understanding of geometry, design and astronomy.



The Newark Earthworks, along with other Hopewell earthwork sites, may soon be nominated for inscription on the UNESCO World Heritage List.



Lepper will discuss the monumental works, the possible reasons they were built and what their functionality might have been.



"Hudson Heritage Association is honored to welcome Dr. Lepper back home to Hudson to share his unique expertise," said HHA Co-President Don Husat. "We are eager to learn about the culture and the accomplishments of the people who made our region their home long before it was ever called Ohio or the Western Reserve."



Lepper, who lives in Newark with his wife, Karen, is the manager for the Archaeology and Natural History Unit and senior curator of Archaeology for the Ohio History Connection in Columbus. His primary areas of study include the Ice Age peoples of North America, Ohio’s ancient earthworks and the history of North American archaeology. He holds master’s and doctorate degrees from Ohio State.



Lepper writes a monthly column in the Columbus Dispatch and is the author of "Ohio Archaeology: an illustrated chronicle of Ohio’s ancient American Indian cultures," which received the Society for American Archaeology’s Public Audience Book Award. He received the Ohio Archaeological Council’s Public Awareness Award in 2008 in recognition of his efforts to promote the archaeology of the state.



Lepper will speak to the Hudson Heritage Association at 7:30 p.m. at Barlow Community Center, 41 South Oviatt Street. The event is free and open to the public.



His appearance is made possible by of the support of Hudson Heritage Association’s members and Ohio Humanities, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.



Hudson Heritage Association was founded in 1962 and works to protect Hudson’s historic buildings, the village streetscape and the city’s Western Reserve architectural aesthetic. HHA encourages the preservation of historic buildings by providing research, resources and education to homeowners who wish to maintain their historic homes. The association co-sponsors the city’s work with the Cleveland Restoration Society. HHA also works with building owners to help them meet historic marker requirements and identifies those buildings with the HHA historic marker.



For more information, visit www.HudsonHeritage.org or search "Hudson Heritage Association" on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.