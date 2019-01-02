The Newcomerstown West School was recently awarded the Ohio’s State Board of Education’s 2017-2018 Momentum Award.



Now in its fourth year, the Momentum Award is the State Board’s way of recognizing schools that received A’s on every Value-Added measure included on the Ohio School Report Cards. The Momentum Award is presented by the State Board of Education and recognizes schools for exceeding expectations in student growth for the year. Schools must earn straight A’s on all Value-Added measures on the report card. The school or district must have at least two Value-Added subgroups of students, which includes gifted, lowest 20% in achievement, and students with disabilities.



In a letter to the school, the Ohio State Board said that as a Momentum Award winner, the Newcomerstown West School report card "shows your school is committed to its students’ success by ensuring students exceeded the growth expectations in English language arts and mathematics. I also congratulate you on recruiting and motivating the high-quality leaders and staff needed to make this happen.



"Ohio’s strategic plan for education, Each Child, Our Future, is the state’s plan to ensure each student is challenged, prepared and empowered for his or her future by way of an excellent prekindergarten through grade 12 education. Our mission is to prepare students for a future that has yet to be written. Many consider this to be a daunting endeavor. Your education team, however, has clearly embraced this challenge.



"I want you to know how much we appreciate your leadership and the dedication your team has to providing a high-quality experience for all students. Please share our gratitude with all of those who contributed to this accomplishment."