MARIETTA -- More than 130 Marietta College students were named to the Fall 2018 Dean's High Honors List, which features any full-time student completing at least 15 credit hours with a grade point average of 3.75 or better in the semester. The following students from your coverage area were named to the Dean's High Honors:



Junior Jessica Hill of Woodsfield, who is a graduate of Ohio Virtual Academy, is majoring in Finance and Economics.



Sophomore Eric Kemp of Woodsfield, who is a graduate of Monroe Central High School, is majoring in Information Systems.



Senior Abigail Swallow of Beallsville, who is a graduate of Beallsville High School, is majoring in Public Accounting and Finance.



Located in Marietta, at the confluence of the Muskingum and Ohio rivers, Marietta College is a four-year liberal arts college. Tracing its roots to the Muskingum Academy back in 1797, the College was officially chartered in 1835. Today Marietta College serves a body of 1,200 full-time students. The College offers 49 majors and is consistently ranked as one of the top regional comprehensive colleges by U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review, as well as one of the nation's best by Forbes.com. Marietta was selected seventh in the nation according to the Brookings Institution's rankings of colleges by their highest value added, regardless of major.