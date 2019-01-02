This year, the Cy Young Days Festival Committee invites artists of all ages and skill levels to enter the Cy Young Days Festival art contest. Artists will submit original artwork to be considered for use as "The Official 2019 Cy Young Days Festival logo" for use on social media channels, T-shirts, banners, etc.



The design must include the following text: Cy Young Days Festival; 19th annual; June 21-23, 2019; and Newcomerstown, Ohio or Newcomerstown Oh.



Other judging factors for potential submitting artists are: Reflect the fun, tradition and history of the festival, Cy Young and baseball, the game he loved; creativity, uniqueness, must be original work; representation and interpretation of festival; design must be limited to a maximum of six colors, hand drawn or graphic design, sized as 8 1/2 by 11 and submit a hard copy, jpg and pdf file.



Artwork should be mailed to David Shepherd, Cy Young Days Festival Art Contest, 108 Starkey Drive, Newcomerstown, Ohio 43832.



Be sure to include your name, address and phone number. All designs must be turned in by 5 p.m. March 8 to be eligible for consideration. The winner will be announced by March 23 on our website and social media channels.



The winning prize package includes: Parade appearance to honor the artist; Cy Young Days Festival memorabilia items featuring the artist’s chosen logo; two ride passes; one baseball signed by 2019 grand parade marshal; and $100 cash prize.



It should also be noted that upon entering the Cy Young Days Festival Logo Contest, the winning artwork ownership will be exclusively transferred to the Cy Young Days Festival Committee in exchange for the winning prize package.