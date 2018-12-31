LOUDONVILLE — That Cole Kirkbride, a 2017 graduate of Loudonville High School who earned a number of college scholarships to attend Ohio Northern University, was expected to be an outstanding student was well documented.



Pipeline, the official publication of the Ohio Oil and Gas Association, took that expectation a step beyond.



Kirkbride, son of Kris and Ian Viets of Loudonville and Todd and Lisha Kirkbride of Lexington, was one of four students featured in a article on development of new leaders in the gas and oil industry in the one-time-a-year Pipeline publication.



The Ohio Northern sophomore mechanical engineering major and the three other students were recipients of the inaugural Ohio Gas Association Scholarship.



"Of the four recipients, I was the only incoming freshman," Kirkbride said from his Loudonville home on the first day of Christmas break. "When I received the scholarship, I was told there would be an article on it, but I had no idea it would be such a big thing. It was a very nice surprise."



The Pipeline story was printed in a posh, glossy full-color format, including two pages on the initiative to develop new leaders in the industry followed by a page each on the four scholarship winners. Other winners included Hunter Barnes, a junior petroleum industry student at Marietta College; Grant Foreman, an engineering major at the University of Cincinnati; and Paige Cline, a recent graduate of Marietta's petroleum engineering program who landed a job as an engineer for Marathon Oil in Houston.



In the story, Kirkbride explained how "every job, and educational experience, can provide worthwhile lessons. For instance, throughout high school I worked at a local grocery store (Stake's IGA) dealing with customers on issues and transactions all day long. This gave me great insight on how a small business is run."



Last summer, Kirkbride worked at Pac's Switchgear in Mansfield, a small firm that designs and builds switchgears for giant applications, like railroads and factories.



"Our job was to take a basic switchgear and customize it to fit the customer's needs," he explained. "I had the opportunity to work with 3D design software to design and dimension the sheet metal parts of the order. It is a pretty new company, including 12 engineers, eight mechanics, two electricians and two computer specialists, and provided me with an excellent opportunity to work in a team engineering environment."



His hope is to eventually intern at Marathon Petroleum in Findlay, but he has already been rehired by Pac's Switchgear for this coming summer.



He is following the four-year track toward a degree at Ohio Northern, a 3,200-student university whose best known specialties are engineering and pharmacy.



"My freshman engineering class started with 110 students, but has whittled down to about 70," he said. "My mechanical engineering department is the biggest of the engineering departments, starting with 80 students and now at 60."



His interest in engineering started with STEM classes at Loudonville High School. "I was in a STEM class every year in high school, and a member of the robotics team my senior year."



Kirkbride gets As and Bs at Ohio Northern, noting "studying in college is a change, but I feel I was pretty well prepared for college demands by my teachers at Loudonville High School."



The toughest class he has taken, he said, "was electrical circuits, but I took a Calculus II class that had the hardest professor."



He said he chose Ohio Northern "because I wanted to be in Ohio, but did not want to attend a state school. I am also excited about the new engineering building, a multi-million facility, that is being built right now on the Northern campus in Ada."



In addition to classes, Kirkbride is serving as vice president of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers at the university. "We have competitions on engineering projects, and also bring in speakers on different engineering career opportunities. I have learned a number of different engineering skills through my ASME involvement."



His only other extracurricular activity is playing on a coed intramural basketball team.



"It's kind of ironic," he said. "The only female student in our mechanical engineering department is on my team. And she's pretty good."



He also noted, interestingly, that even though Ohio Northern is a private school, "unlike many other private schools in Ohio, most of the students studying here are from Ohio."



Kirkbride expressed appreciation to all of the providers of scholarships that are helping him cover college costs.



"My goal, between scholarships and money I make on internships, to graduate from college as close as I can to being debt free," he said.



His other scholarships include the four-year renewable Hugo and Mabel Young Foundation; Ashland County Community Foundation scholarships from the Noel and Ann Shaffer, John and Jean Gardner, Ashland Noon Lions Club, Robert and Ruth Daniels, Ashland County Pilot's Assn., and Robert and Anna Donelson funds; the Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Foundation; the Ohio Northern University Trustee Scholarship; the Charles F. Kettering Science Scholarship; Ronald McDonal House; Ashland County Solid Waste District; Kiwanis Club of Ashland; Ashland County Sports Hall of Fame Bill Mills Scholarship; Eco Food Dealers Assn.--Richard C. Hetherington Scholarship; VFW Post 8586 Scholarship; Loudonville Lions Club Scholarship; and Loudonville-Perrysville Academic Boosters Scholarship.