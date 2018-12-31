Dec. 17 — 6:58 a.m. A Cleveland man was issued a citation for speed on South Market Street at Wally Road.



Dec. 17 — 1:07 a.m. A Mount Vernon woman was issued a citation for speed on South Market Street at Wally Road.



Dec. 17 — 10:28 p.m. Police observed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Stake's Shortstop. Everything was found to be OK.



Dec. 17 — 10:46 a.m. Police took a report of found property on station.



Dec. 17 — 8:28 a.m. Police were dispatched to 205 N. Water St. to investigate a disturbance.



Dec. 18 — 5:17 a.m. Police assisted the Loudonville Emergency Squad at the intersection of North Birch Drive and North Park Place.



Dec. 19 — 7:12 p.m. A Lakeville woman was issued a citation for a stop sign violation on Vincent Drive near East Campbell Street.



Dec. 19 — 11:59 a.m. Police assisted the Loudonville Emergency Squad at 803 S. Mount Vernon Ave., Apt. 305.



Dec. 19 — 3:40 p.m. Police investigated a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Middle Drive.



Dec. 19 — 3:45 p.m. Police responded to a two vehicle, non-injury, accident at 316 Riverside Drive.



Dec. 19 — 9:46 a.m. Police were dispatched to 506 Kettering Drive in reference to a parking complaint.



Dec. 19 — 4:42 p.m. Police were dispatched to the Loudonville Rest Home in reference to a mental health disturbance.



Dec. 20 — 4:18 p.m. A Lakeville woman was issued a citation for expired license plates on East Main Street near South Jefferson Street.



Dec. 20 — 2:22 p.m. Police handled a civil complaint on station.



Dec. 20 — 7:27 a.m. Police took a report of criminal damaging at 508 Snyder Drive.



Dec. 21 — 12:50 p.m. A Cleveland man was issued a citation for speed in the 800 block of South Market Street.



Dec. 21 — 5:02 p.m. A Loudonville man was issued a citation for driving under suspension on South Mount Vernon Avenue near West Main Street.



Dec. 21 — 5:31 p.m. A Lucas woman was issued a citation for speed in the 900 block of South Mount Vernon Avenue.



Dec. 21 — 9:47 p.m. A Mount Vernon man was issued a citation for fictitious license plates at the intersection of North Union and East Main Street.



Dec. 21 — 2:18 a.m. An Ashland man was issued a citation for driving under suspension on South Mount Vernon Avenue near Ohio 3.



Dec. 21 — 10:31 p.m. Police removed a tree that had fallen across the roadway in the 200 block of Northview Drive.



Dec. 21 — 2:30 p.m. A Worthington man was served two court summonses for possession of drugs and three court summonses for possession of drug paraphernalia from an incident that occurred on July 29 in the 200 block of West Main Street.



Dec. 22 — 7:54 p.m. A Dundee man was issued a citation for no driver's license, failure to yield right of way when turning left, and slow speed at the intersection of West Main and Water Street.



Dec. 22 — 6:31 p.m. Police assisted the Ashland County Sheriff's Office with a traffic stop at the intersection of South Mt. Vernon Avenue and Ohio 3.



Dec. 22 — 2:13 a.m. Police assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol with an OVI traffic stop on Ohio 39 at Township Road 857.



Dec. 23 — 6:11 a.m. A Danville woman was issued a citation for a stop sign violation at the intersection of South Mount Vernon Avenue and South Market Street.



Dec. 23 — 3:25 p.m. A Mount Vernon woman was issued a citation for speed in the 700 block of Wooster Road.



Dec. 23 — 2:37 a.m. Police assisted the Ashland County Sheriff's Office with a traffic stop on North Mount Vernon Avenue at the village limits.



Dec. 23 — 3:11 a.m. Police investigated a report of possible vandalism at 515 E. Campbell St.