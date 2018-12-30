Portage County District Library has added Kanopy, the popular on-demand film streaming service, to its digital lineup. Kanopy is now available for free and library users will have access to more than 30,000 films.



PCDL card holders can access Kanopy and sign up for an account to start streaming films instantly by visiting the Digital Library at www.portagelibrary.org. Those interested in signing up for an account should have their PCDL card’s barcode number and PIN available. Films can be streamed from any computer, television, mobile device or platform by downloading the free Kanopy app for iOS, Android, AppleTV, Chromecast, or Roku.



Offering what the New York Times calls "a garden of cinematic delights," Kanopy showcases the world’s best films, including award-winning documentaries, rare and hard-to-find titles, film festival favorites, and indie and classic films.



Using the motto "thoughtful entertainment," Kanopy provides PCDL users with access to films of unique social and cultural value. Films that are often difficult or impossible to access elsewhere, and programming that features diversity with a wide array of foreign language films, films on current affairs.



Kanopy was founded in 2008 as an educational tool for colleges and universities. To learn more about this service or for more information about other PCDL programs and services, visit www.portagelibrary.org.