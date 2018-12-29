The Portage Trailwalkers will hike at 9 a.m. Jan. 5 at the Mantua-Garrettsville Trail from Mantua to Asbury Road.



To reach the start of the hike, travel S.R. 303 east out of Streetsboro to Shalersville. Turn left (north) onto S.R. 44 into Mantua.



Turn right (east) on High Street and go a half mile past the businesses and side streets. Turn right (south) into the parking lot before the Mantua Service Center on the right and the gas company on the left.



The walk is on a flat former railroad bed. Mileage is up to the individual, 6.7 miles if all the way to Asbury and back.