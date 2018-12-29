The Portage County Senior Center will be starting a short winter league of Corn Hole beginning Friday.



The seniors will meet and play indoors for a total of six Fridays. The game begins at 10 a.m. and usually finishes up by 11:30 a.m., when the seniors enjoy lunch.



Everyone may stay after that to join in Cards & Dominoes Day, where there are different games going on at various tables. Anyone interested in hearing about these or other events, may call 330-297-3456 or visit the center at 705 Oakwood St. (Floor G), in Ravenna.