NORDONIA HILLS — Several news developments in 2018 have set the stage for an interesting 2019 in Nordonia Hills communities, with local officials and residents keeping their eyes glued on a number of expected happenings.



Whereas Macedonia voters approved a 0.25 income tax increase at the November 2018 election, school district voters rejected a 6.98-mill additional levy. The levy failure means residents likely will see a similar issue on the May 2019 ballot.



But Macedonia officials are ecstatic about having an estimated $1.3 million per year coming into the city’s coffers, and Council has already approved the purchase of a new aerial platform fire truck, which will arrive in a few months.



Only 26.2 percent of the funds generated by the income tax hike will come from city residents; the remainder will come from out-of-towners working in the city.



And because city officials chose not to place a 1-mill fire renewal levy on the fall ballot, persons who own properties valued at $100,000 will save about $30 per year.



The city has a Pierce Arrow XT 100-foot aerial truck on order from Finley Fire Equipment. It will cost $1.3 million, and will be financed over a 10-year period. Delivery is expected in the spring. The city’s current aerial truck is 27 years old.



Also in 2019, the city will continue to resurface roads with money from a 0.25 percent income tax passed in 2017. In 2018, 33 streets were repaved.



Schools’ financial bind



The Nordonia Hills Board of Education will consider returning to voters for an operating levy after a $7 million attempt failed by about 700 votes in November.



Officials say the levy would have cost homeowners about $246 per year per $100,000 of property valuation. The district last passed an additional operating levy in 2011.



Facing a $3.7 million deficit by 2021, school district officials must send a written plan to the Ohio Department of Education on how it will eliminate the projected deficit by Jan. 6.



In January, Board members are likely to discuss cuts which could be made if the May levy fails. Superintendent Joe Clark has said the cuts would include several job losses and possible busing cuts.



Rocksino, Northfield Village



In Northfield Village, the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park will unveil a new name in 2019. MGM Growth Properties, the new owner of the Route 8 complex, confirmed in November that the name will change, but did not reveal what it would be.



MGM Growth Properties bought the rocksino in July from Milstein Entertainment LLC for $1.06 billion. The rocksino opened in 2013. The 200,000-square-foot rocksino has more than 2,300 video lottery terminals.



Also in Northfield in 2019, Houghton Road between Northfield Road and 100 feet west of Vorderman Avenue will be reconstructed, while a new traffic signal will be installed at Northfield and Houghton roads.



For the Northfield-Houghton road upgrades and signal projects, the village has been awarded a Public Works grant for $701,595, which is 50 percent of the total estimated cost of $1.4 million.



Signals at Northfield Road and Maple Avenue and on Northfield Road at the fire station driveway also will be upgraded.



Crossings, Northfield Center



Construction is under way, and a 2019 opening is expected, on a Culver’s restaurant at the Crossings at Golden Link in Macedonia. Plans are to employ 50 to 70 full-time team members and eight managers.



The site is north of the Great Escape. City officials hope a much anticipated access drive off Route 8 will be completed in 2019. It will pass by the Culver’s, which is famous for ButterBurgers and Fresh Frozen Custard.



The access road project is estimated to cost $509,000 and will be funded entirely by assessments on tenants at the shopping plaza.



Culver’s operates six company-owned locations in Wisconsin and another 650 owned by individuals. The only others in Ohio are in Avon and Columbus.



If Northfield Center trustees decide to proceed with the project, a new fire station and Township Hall office wing could get off the ground in 2019. "Very preliminary" drawings for the project were presented to trustees in December.



In May 2018, trustees finalized the purchase of 3.2 acres just south of Township Hall from Sagamore Hills Township, and that would be the site of the new fire station and office wing. The lot’s purchase price was $200,000.



The existing Township Hall was built in 1909.



Brentwood, Heartridge in Sagamore Hills



With Sagamore Township having revised its zoning code in November to allow for senior living, senior care and continuing care communities, expansion of Brentwood Health Care Center on Route 82 into a continuing care retirement community remains in the works.



Brentwood officials have said they would like to kick off the project in the spring. Brentwood is situated on 10 acres, and the business hopes to acquire 36 acres to the east from the Cleveland Clinic.



A campus similar to Laurel Lake in Hudson is proposed, featuring units for skilled / assisted living, memory care / rehab and independent living, plus a lodge.



A major housing development which could get under way in 2019 is Heartridge on the former Kuster Woods children’s psychiatric hospital site on Dunham Road, south of Sagamore Road. The developer seeks to build up to 99 homes there.



