Rix Mills Presbyterian Church



Join us this Sunday, the last Sunday of the year, for worship service at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Rev. Jim Gibson is back and will be bringing the message from the books Luke 2:8-20 and Psalm 148. Everyone is welcome. Sunday School for all ages is during the worship service after the children's message with Joy. Adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. in the basement with Dave. Thank you to all the children and Kathy for a great children’s program, "Happy Birthday, Jesus," and for making the Christmas wonderful and joyful. The church is located just outside of New Concord, six miles on Rix Mills Rd. It is the church with the red door and red steeple. Pastor Jim says, "See you Sunday! God bless."



Buffalo-Cumberland Presbyterian Church



Join us this Sunday for worship service and good fellowship at 11:15 a.m. Our bell will ring at 11:10 a.m., the last Sunday of the year. Pastor Rev. Jim Gibson is back and will be bringing the message from the books Luke 2:8-20 and Psalm 148. Everyone is welcome! At halftime in the worship service, Karen will have a sing-a-long with the children before the children's message. What a wonderful Christmas Eve service we had. Thanks to Buddy, Rachel, Allison, Ed and everyone who was involved. Card class will be Jan. 7, at the church, at 1 p.m. No material or experience needed. The cost is a $10 donation to the church. The next Third Thursday meal will be Jan. 17, save the date. We are located in downtown Cumberland, the brick church on the corner. Pastor Jim says, See you Sunday and God bless!"



New Christian recovery program



The Calix Society is an alcohol and drug recovery group for addicts, alcoholics and family and friends of those struggling with addiction issues.



The group incorporates the AA 12-Steps as the primary tool to overcome addictions . It recognizes that many people’s lives are affected by a loved one who is addicted to drugs or alcohol or that we may have other obsessions/addictions ourselves.



The Calix Society incorporates open expression of our spiritual healing needs into the 12 Step program through prayer, meditation, the Sacraments and worship. The Cambridge Calix Society meets in the street level Conference room (Gomber Ave side) at St. Benedict’s Church every Saturday from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m., following the 5 p.m. Mass. People of all faiths who want to grow in a spiritual program of healing are welcome.



BLAST Youth Group



BLAST youth group, for children in grades K-12, will meet at the First Baptist Church in Barnesville every Sunday from 6 to 7 p.m. All area children welcome. Transportation is also available. Call 740-425-2231 or visit www.fbcbarnesvilleohio.com for more information. The church is located at 94 Shady Lane, Barnesville.



Christ United Methodist



Christ United Methodist Church has breakfast fellowship at 8:30 a.m. every Sunday morning. Sunday School for all ages begins at 9:15 a.m. with several adult electives. Worship begins at 10:15 a.m. with Pastor Randy Weaver bringing the message. Both morning services have nursery available. All are welcome to come and worship with us as we laud our King Jesus, who is most worthy! We pray that each one of you have a very prosperous and blessed Christmas, keeping Christ in the center.



New Concord Church of Christ



The New Concord Church of Christ, which meets at 13333 Maple Lane in New Concord, invites area residents to their services: Sunday morning Bible class (classes for all ages), 9:15 a.m.; Sunday morning worship service, 10 a.m.; Sunday evening service, 6 p.m; Wednesday evening Bible study (classes for all ages), 7 p.m.



Mt. Zion Lutheran Church



Mt. Zion Lutheran Church is located at 53516 Old Infirmary Road, Pleasant City. Sunday worship begins at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome. Pastor is Ken Hacker. For more information, call 330-550-6644.



United Methodist Women



The United Methodist Women meet at 6:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month at the church parsonage. All women are welcome.



Sermons for Sunday, December 30, 2018



Rix Mills Presbyterian: "The After Christmas Spirit"



First Christian Church: Lessons and Carols



Buffalo-Cumberland Church: "The After Christmas Spirit"