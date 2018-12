Frank and Beth Motta sit atop holiday hale bales at their home located south of New Concord on Route 83. The husband and wife team are always coming up with creative ideas for giant hay bales they harvest from their property. Over the past several years, they have painted more than 30 bales with assorted holiday themes. During Christmas, Halloween and Easter, Beth said she spends more than $150 on spray paints for the artworks. These will be display until mid-January.