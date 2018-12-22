Second in a Series

WOOSTER — In the week before Christmas, Becky Wagner got three phone calls.

All were from families. All those families were homeless and in need of shelter.

Wagner, the shelter director at the Wooster Salvation Army, gets calls like those all the time. Even in December, a month Salvation Army Major Madelaine Dwier said “will be our least busy month.”

Right now, Wagner said, the 18-bed mens’ dormitory is at capacity.

The vast majority of the shelter’s residents are from Wayne County. They end up at the shelter, Wagner said, because of job loss, divorce, evictions, incarceration, chronic illnesses, domestic violence and “addiction is a biggie.”

“And then you have some who are adults and the parents feel like they should be out on their own by now,” Wagner said. “And sometimes they don’t know what to do or where to start.”

At the shelter, they can get a bed, food and get some help connecting with services and employers.

But, Wagner said, there are rules and to live in the shelter, those rules must be obeyed. Residents must help keep the shelter clean, help with meal preparation. “I like them all be to clean and clear of drugs and alcohol,” Wagner said. But when someone stumbles, there can be a second chance.

“We ask them to respect the privacy of other residents,” she said, “and we ask them to work on themselves. Take advantage of this time.”

Residents meet with Wagner weekly to update her on their progress.

Most, she said, leave and do not return. “Generally,” she said, “if they get the 90 days (to stay), that seems to help them.”

There also are those, Dwier said, who are brought to the shelter by law enforcement. Many of those stay just overnight, with no intake. They get a cot in a common area and get a shower and a hot drink the next morning.

Shelter life is not easy, Dwier said, and the Salvation Army staff wants to make it comfortable, yet not too comfortable. “For someone who’s got the water to their nose and hasn’t been able to take a good, long breath in a while,” she said, the shelter provides some stability.

But make no mistake. Living there “is not comfortable. It’s stressful,” not only for the residents but for the staff who work with them. “Right now,” Dwier said, “We have 37 people in crisis who are under the same roof. Imagine how stressful it is to work here. It takes a certain degree of patience.”

The residents typically need more than a place to live. And for the chronically homeless, shelter — if they’ll accept it — is only the beginning.

That’s not to say there aren’t success stories.

“Success,” Wagner said, “is different for everybody.” For some it might be “three months of sobriety, finding the housing or employment or services they need or just changing the way their life has been.”

For most, time at the shelter ends on a positive note. “And it’s so worth it,” Dwier said, “to give them some kindness. And for the sake of these people, we’ve got to keep going.”

