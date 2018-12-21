December 22, 2018



Saturday



GUERNSEY



Southeastern Ohio Civil War Roundtable, 9 a.m., Ninth Street United Methodist Church, Cambridge.



Breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., Buffalo VFW. Open to the public.



Narcotics Anonymous (Therapeutic Value Group), 2 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 1101 Steubenville Ave., Cambridge.



Saturday night bingo, doors open, 4 p.m.; kitchen opens at 5 p.m.; and bingo begins at 6:30 p.m., Liberty Community Volunteer Fire Department. Paper cards are available.



Dagorhir practice, 2 p.m., Cambridge City Park (use Eighth Street entrance).



December 23, 2018



Sunday



GUERNSEY



Guernsey County Farmers and Sportsman Club, noon, Sportsman Club grounds. Shoot to follow.



Alcoholics Anonymous, 2 p.m., former Lincoln School, located at the north end of north Fourth Street, Cambridge. This is a general discussion meeting.



Heroin Anonymous, 7 p.m., Unity Presbyterian Church, Cambridge



MUSKINGUM



Celebrate Recovery, 6 to 8 p.m., New Concord United Methodist Church. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ centered program that helps with hurts, hang-ups or habits. For information, call 740-826-4617.



Al-Anon, 8 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 155 N. Sixth St., Zanesville. Al-Anon family groups are a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength and hope in order to solve common problems.