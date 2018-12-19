Union Local High School Student Council is sponsoring a fundraiser trip to Washington DC for the annual Cherry Blossom Festival. This two-night trip will begin when the bus pulls out of Union Local High School at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 12. They will arrive in DC at 10 p.m. and stay two nights in Arlington, Va., where metro stations are nearby. After arriving, passengers will be on their own to experience all that Washington DC has to offer such as the museums, the Cherry Blossom Parade, shopping, great restaurants, etc. until they depart for home at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 16.



The cost for this exciting weekend get-a-way is $225/person if there are four in a room, $250/person if there are three in a room, $290/person if there are two in a room with one king bed, or $300/person if you prefer two separate beds. Cost includes the bus transportation to and from DC, two-nights stay at the Arlington Court Suites Hotel, and breakfast at the hotel both days.



Whether you want to peruse all the historical sights, give a gift to a special person in your life, take your family on a mini-vacation, have a romantic weekend with your special someone, or have a fun time with friends; this is a wonderful cost-effective opportunity for all ages.



The sale starts Dec. 17 and will run until Feb. 8 or until the bus fills up. Seats are limited and are reserved solely by full payment and receipt of contract on a first come-first served basis. To reserve your spot, contact Mrs. Joan Lepic at jlepic@ulschools.com, Julie Johnen at 740-310-2320, Jill (Jacey) Stephen at 740-238-1848, Sarah McMillen at missymcm@comcast.net, Kali Milhoan at milhoanmom@gmail.com, Beaux Clark at 740-229-0237, Scarlett Clark at 740-229-0237, or Kassie Anderson at 740-213-1528. The proceeds from this fundraiser help fund their bi-annual Europe trip.