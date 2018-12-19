The Barnesville Library recently added new items to its shelves:



Memorials — Donation made in memory of Margaret M. Sellers given by Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 168.



Fiction — Amish Celebrations: Four Stories by Beth Wiseman, inspirational; MacKinnon by Johnny D. Boggs, large print western; The Valley Of Shadows by John Ringo, science fiction; Kingdom Of The Blind by Louise Penny, mystery; Fire & Blood by George R.R. Martin, fantasy; The White Christmas Inn by Colleen Wright, large print; Those Other Women by Nicola Moriarty; Believe Me by JP Delaney; Wyoming Legend by Diana Palmer; The Balcony by Jane Delury.



Non-fiction — It’s Not Supposed To Be This Way by Lysa Terkeurst; Hindsight & All The Things I Can’t See In Front Of Me by Justin Timberlake; The Apprentice: Trump, Russia And The Subversion Of American Democracy by Greg Miller; Skinnytaste One And Done by Gina Homolka; The NHL 100 Years In Pictures & Stories by Bob Duff and Ryan Dixon; Blood & Ivy: The 1849 Murder That Scandalized Harvard by Paul Collins; Quench: Beat Fatigue, Drop Weight, And Heal Your Body Through The New Science Of Optimum Hydration by Dana Cohen; Beautiful Bundts: 100 Recipes For Delicious Cakes & More by Julie Anne Hession.



Children’s — Darius The Great Is Not Okay by Adib Khorram, young adult; Damsel by Elana Arnold, young adult; Losing The Field by Abbi Glines, young adult; What Do You Do With A Chance by Kobi Yamada; What Do They Do With All That Poo by Jane Kurtz; Hickory, Dickory, Dock And Other Favorites Nursery Rhymes; Corduroy Takes A Bow by Viola Davis; Good Housekeeping Kids Bake: 100+ Sweet And Savory Recipes; A Frozen Heart by Elizabeth Rudnick; Operation Runaway, Operation Copycat & Operation Foxhunt by Matthew K. Manning; The Tortoise And The Hare & The Lion And The Mouse by Nancy Loewen; Elbow Grease by John Cena; Sometimes You Fly by Katherine Applegate; Pokémon Super Deluxe Essential Handbook; Geraldine by Elizabeth Lilly.



Book on CDs — Robert B. Parker’s Blood Feud by Mike Lupica.



DVDs — Murder She Baked: Complete Movie Collection; Mission Impossible: Fallout; Pick of the Litter: A Service Documentary; Vera Season 8.