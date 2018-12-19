John David Stephens, 77, of Barnesville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, at Belmont Manor Nursing Home in St. Clairsville. John was born on July 26, 1941, in Hendrysburg, Ohio, to the late John Thomas and Zilpha Marie (Stoneburner) Stephens.



John was a mechanic for several area trucking companies including Reynolds Auto Service, A.B. & L Transfer, R&R Trucking, and Rod's Welding and Rebuild.



John is survived by his wife of 56 years, Diann Kay (Brownfield) Stephens; son, David (Holly) Stephens of Barnesville; daughter, Polly (John Iams) Potochnik of Barnesville; grandchildren, Patrick (Devon Anderson) Stephens of California, Cara (Austin Robbins) Stephens of Florida, Tyler (Morgan Snyder) Potochnik of Barnesville, and Alex (Bailee Johnson) Potochnik of Barnesville; sister, Shirley (Jim) Good of Belmont, Ohio; brother, Charles (Candace) Stephens of Florida; and his fur buddies, Lilly and Sylvester.



In honoring John's wishes, private services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Campbell-Plumly-Milburn Funeral Home, 319 N. Chestnut St., Barnesville.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Valley Hospice or Barnesville Hospital.