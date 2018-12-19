The Barnesville Band Boosters has recently held the annual Marching Band Banquet on Sunday, Dec. 9. They want to thank everyone who joined us as we honored and showed our support to the Shamrock Marching Band Students and Band Program at the Annual Awards Banquet. It takes a lot of hard work and dedication to be in Marching Band, all of the students that were honored at the banquet deserve their awards based on the commitment they have achieved. Music fosters creativity, teaches effective communication, and provides basic tools for critical assessment of the world around us. It instills values of self-discipline, commitment, focus, teamwork, respect, and accomplishment.



"Music is a more potent instrument than any other for education" - Plato.



All the following students have earned honors at this years band banquet:



1st Year Students - Persia Coleman, Brady Drake, Garrett Eddy, Kaidon Jefferis, Logan Johnston, Haile Johnston, David Terrill, and Adrian Tolewitz.



1st Year High School Students - Alissa Agrusa, Jenna McCort, and Daylin Mercer.



2nd Year Students - Lacee Carpenter, Alyssa Carter, Jeannie Chance, Serenity Graham, Braden Henry, Julie Johnson, Madison Salmon, Anna Sells-Stewart, Dillon Stafford, and Zachary Waldinger.



2nd Year High School Students - Jayden Bassa, Aliyah Byrley, AnnAlicia Simmons, and Isabella Street.



3rd Year Students - Codi Andrews, Dryden Bauman, Tessa Johnston, Savanna Robinson, and Brinna Sampson.



4th Year Students - Christian Carpenter, Georgia Davis-Bess, Hailey Tipton, and Danielle Stewart.



5th Year Students - Landon Johnston.



The Barnesville Band Boosters wishes the two seniors "Good Luck" in your future endeavors: Jenna McCort and Danielle Stewart.



The Band Boosters would like to take the time to thank everyone who volunteered in our concession stands at the stadium. They would also like to thank Band Bonanza and the many other businesses who contribute to the band each year! But most of all they want to thank the parents, guardians, and friends for providing moral support to our youth of the band.