WAYNESBURG – The village is hoping to land funding from the Municipal Road Fund Grant for street paving in the New Year.



However, Mayor Doug Welch cautioned council during its recent meeting that securing funding through the grant may prove to be a challenge.



"We got this for the last three years, so we probably aren’t going to get anything this time around," he said.



The village is hoping to secure funding to pave streets, including Greer, West, Market and Mill, among others.



The village could land funding to pave roads that connect with county or state routes.



The deadline for application to the Municipal Road Fund through the county is March 5.



However, several members of council expressed concern that agencies, including the county, could be working off a dated map of streets in the village.



"I think we should send them an updated road list and see what that would do," said Councilman Jeremy Dierick, who added that an updated list is needed no matter what.



In other business, council learned that the Mohawk Valley Joint Fire District had responded to 104 calls year-to-date through the first week of December.



Councilman Scott Anthony, who represents the village on the MVJFD Board of Trustees, noted that the district has moved forward past the first round in a couple of grants it is pursuing.



"We should know something after the first of the year," he said. Anthony added that it would be beneficial to land some of the grants. "There is a lot of equipment there that is getting outdated," he said.



Council also has approved the purchase of new U.S. flags and ropes for the village.