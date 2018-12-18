100 Years Ago (1918)



Brownie Hanson, who was reported as having been killed in France, was now believed to be alive. A letter from Eldon Miller, who was fighting in France, had reported that Hanson, a former employee of the Shaffer and Black Company, was dead. However, Hanson’s wife, the former Fay Slaybaugh, received a letter from her husband dated Nov. 23 in which he said that he was in the trenches and was well. The letter was accepted as authority. It was supposed that Hanson’s death had been a rumor in the camp where Miller was stationed.



Four Alliance men were listed among the wounded in belated announcements from the government, including Leonard E. Lee, 26, wounded in the thigh by a machine gun bullet; Lt. Fred Kochli, 37, wounded Sept. 30; Lee Hubbard, right arm shattered by shrapnel on Sept. 1; and Bartholomew Kelleher, no information given.



The case of Artman Wertenberger, former Alliance school teacher found guilty some time ago for misconduct with a girl pupil, was under review by the state supreme court.



The foundation wall for a new roller skating rink and basketball hall was up at the corner of Indiana Avenue and 14th Street in Sebring. Expected to be completed in five weeks, the building was to measure 96 feet long and 50 feet wide.



75 Years Ago (1943)



A telegram to Mount Union President Charles B. Ketcham revealed that the widow of the late A.B. Riker, the college’s president from 1898 to 1908, had died in Miami, Florida.



50 Years Ago (1968)



Marlington High seniors Pamela Snode and Gary Battershell were announced as winner of the Elks Leadership Award.



Theresa C. Palmantier, 77, of Minerva, became Stark County’s 78th traffic victim of the year when she was struck and killed near her home. According to reports, the resident of the 13300 block of Lincoln Way walked from the north side of Route 30, from behind a parked truck, into the path of westbound vehicle. A native of Austria, Palmantier and her husband, Arba, built and operated the Palmantier Motel, which they established in 1945.