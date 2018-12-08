This column may seem strange for the holiday season, however, families are gathering this year with a family member missing due to death. In some cases it was a near relative, in others a more distant family member or a close friend. Their absence may be noticed by small children.



How do you explain their absence, their death, to children? Death is a subject most adults are not comfortable discussing. If adults are unsure about discussing this topic, how can we explain it to our children?



Your library is a real resource on this topic because there have been a number of books written on just this subject. One, written for adults is "Explaining Death to Children," edited by Earl A. Grollman (Beacon Press, 1967). It is filled with many valuable insights that are still valid today. The chapters are written by a variety of theologians, sociologists, psychiatrists and others working with children and give a variety of insights on the different ways children view and process death.



First, realize there is no simple, fool-proof way to explain death to children. Second, do not underestimate their ability to understand death. Each child’s ability to understand death is unique. Children can understand the meaning of death, although they may not express themselves in the terms adults use.



What not to say is easiest to identify. Young children are very literal; do not tell the child that the deceased is "sleeping." They may then fight going to sleep because they fear "sleeping" like the deceased. Do not use euphemisms like "he’s gone on a long trip" or "she has left us." The literal interpretation by children may lead them to expect the deceased to return because people leave on trips and then come back.



Do not be evasive and say you’ll "talk about it later," or "you wouldn’t understand." If they see you grieving, don’t tell them it’s "nothing." They know you are upset. A simple "I’m sad because I miss Grandma since she died" will suffice.



Use terms a child understands. They have seen flowers bloom and die. Explain to them that flowers live a short time, people live for years, but sooner or later all living things die.



If appropriate, interject your faith beliefs into the discussion. While you are sorry and sad that the person can’t be with you, you are happy that they are with God. You can help a child understand and accept the death by accepting their tears, discussing their fears, sharing their remembrances and guiding them toward the future.



A good book to be read to children regarding death is "What’s Heaven?" by Maria Shriver (St. Martin’s Press, 1999). A story about Kate, who finds her mom feeling sad about her own grandmother’s death. The great-grandmother’s death leads Kate to ask, ponder and answer questions about death and heaven. Kate learns her great-grandmother is safe in heaven; you go to heaven when your life here on earth is over; and loved ones live on in the hearts and memories of those left on earth. The story explains funerals and explains how the body is left on earth but the soul goes to heaven. This serious, but not depressing, book is illustrated by Sandra Speidel and would be appropriate to read to young children, have read by elementary children, and to start a discussion with children of all ages, and maybe a few adults, too.



May the holidays bring you love and peace.



Mrs. Theil is a child advocate in Wayne and Holmes counties. She can be contacted at BeverlyVT@aol.com.