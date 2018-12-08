WOOSTER — During the season of giving and celebration, AAA and Wayne and Holmes County Safe Communities invite the community to join in a Holiday Happy Hour to combat drunk driving. The event will feature non-alcoholic "mocktails," Santa Claus and a raffle to benefit a local family in need.



It will be Wednesday, Dec. 12, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Buehler’s Milltown, 3540 Burbank Road, Wooster.



The Holiday Happy Hour will offer community members a chance to enjoy a safe, alcohol-free holiday gathering and get non-alcoholic drink recipes to share with family and friends throughout the season.



Local organizations will create non-alcoholic cocktails, or mocktails. Community members are invited to come in, sample these mocktails and vote for their favorite. The mocktail with the most votes will receive the "People’s Choice Award."



A panel of local judges from Smucker’s also will select their favorite mocktail. These judges include Jayne Siersdorfer, Jeff McCormick and Melanie Ballinger



In addition, the event will feature information about driving safely during the holidays, a chance to meet Santa Claus and a raffle to benefit the Cottrell family of Orrville. Jeremy, Candice, Bentley and Daisy Cottrell lost their home this October in a fire. Guests can purchase raffle tickets ($1 each) during the event. Organizers will announce prize winners at the end of the event.



More information on impaired driving is available at PreventDUI.AAA.com.