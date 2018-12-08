Hudson Hack 18, part of Global Entrepreneurship Week, will be shown this week, starting Wednesday. Featured this week on HCTV is Lost Voices of the Great War: Summit County in the First World War, a co-production of Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens and the University of Akron, with the stories of Summit County residents Grace Goulder (Hudson), Mary Gladwin, F. A. Seiberling and "Goodyearites."
The December edition of Good Day in Hudson welcomes Tom Murdough, the 2018 GDH Citizen of the Year, with his friend Ed Sogan, followed by Hudson City Manager Jane Howington’s annual visit to GDH to discuss all the good things going on in Hudson. Tom Vince shares the history of the Christmas holiday in Hudson and Liz Murphy announces the December events happening in town.
Christopher Bach, in a presentation to the American Legion, shares the history of Hudson’s WWI monument and its time, its restoration and stories of some of the veterans listed on the bronze marker. Evamere Elementary School’s Veterans Day ceremony with the American Legion was recorded by HCTV.
Hudson East Woods Elementary students observed Veterans Day by producing a video about the armed forces and asking questions of Hudson veterans, with production help of Kabir Bhatia. Nathaniel Philbrick, author of In the Hurricane’s Eye: The Genius of George Washington and the Victory at Yorktown, spoke at the Hudson Library and Historical Society.
The 2018 Annual Business Awards with keynote speaker Jon Pinney, organized by the Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Hudson, recorded by HCTV, is shown this week.
Hudson Rotary presents Tom Speaks, Impact Group, with his book "Hannibal, from Triumph to Defeat." On KBtime, Kabir compares rare historical footage of Akron, driving through the city in 1957 and 1987. Forum 360 host Leia Love discusses disparities in reinvestments of banks back into the community.
From the HCTV archives: Hudson Profile of Ada Cooper Miller, Music from The Western Reserve concert by Kassaba in 2008, a Holiday Music Extravaganza produced by Brian Suntken in 2013, and the Hudson Community Chorus’s 2006 Holiday concert.
Hudson Community TV community programming is Spectrum channel 1021. Government programming is 1022. Community information is 1023. To view the HCTV channels and archives online: watch.hudsoncommunity.tv. Hudson Community Television of the City of Hudson, located in Hudson High School, serves as a government, education, and public access station for the Hudson community funded primarily by Spectrum TV cable franchise fees.
People who live or work in Hudson are welcome to use HCTV studio facilities and production equipment to produce programming to share on HCTV. If interested, call HCTV at 330-653-2500 or visit www.hudsoncommunity.tv.
