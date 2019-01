Ohio Wesleyan University has announced its 2018 fall semester dean's list.



The students earning a spot on the dean's list are Brianna Carmack of Ontario, Aaron Eicher of West Salem, Madison Haggerty of Loudonville, Bronson Mosher of Loudonville and Kate Wallrabenstein of Loudonville.



To qualify for OWU’s dean's list recognition, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.