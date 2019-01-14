Got an email recently from one of my readers about a kind of normal fruit tree problem that once you correct the problem, you can have your apples coming every year. The question is that this reader has a 7- to 8-year-old Granny Smith apple tree that has not bared any fruit since he started growing it. He started growing the tree from seed. He has been pruning and caring for the tree without any luck of getting any apples.



There was an Australian magazine called Farmer and Settler written in 1924 about how we got this famous apple. It seems that a real Granny Smith developed this cultivar of apple. Maria Ann Smith at the age of 69 found some seedlings growing by a creek on her property. From what she could determine is that these seedlings were a cross between Malus sylvestris or European Wild Apple and Malus domestica or domestic apple. This Granny Smith began to cultivate this new apple tree. This apple became very popular in Australia and New Zealand and was widely used for cooking. In 1891 at the Castle Hill Agricultural and Horticultural Show in 1891 the Granny Smith apple won the prize for best cooking-apple. Granny Smith apples arrived here in the United States in 1972. What I find kind of sad is that Granny Smith never saw her apples gain commercial recognition for the hybrid, because she died in 1870, just 2 years after discovering the tree.



Granny Smith apple trees are self-fruitful, which means that they have both male and female flowers and can adequately pollinate itself. We need to keep in mind even though Granny Smith is useful, growing compatible trees to pollinate the tree can help increase fruit yield and ensure well-developed fruit. Some of this cross-pollination can be difficult to get done. One of the over-riding ideas is that you need to get varieties that will bloom about the same time. You can’t have an early and a late apple doing this sort of job. For instance, you need to plant "Snowdrift" crabapples or a "Golden Delicious," which are both heavy pollen producers, 40 to 50 feet from your Granny Smith. If you can’t do this, you may need to graft one of these other varieties on to the Granny Smith apple.



In order for pollination to take place you will need bees on the property in some form. Bees will carry the pollen from tree to tree and aid in getting the apples that you want. This is one of the scary reasons you must be careful with the pesticides that you use, when you spray your trees. You don’t want any pesticide that will harm the bees.



For the Granny Smith apple to do well you need to have your tree in full sun away from shade. Most varieties of apples also need to have chill hours. This is where the apple is exposed to extended temperatures below 32 degrees F. If the Granny Smith doesn’t have 400 chill hours the blooms may come on too early and may be susceptible to frost or freeze damage. Insufficient chill hours year after year will kill the tree.



Granny Smith apples require special pruning, because the apples come on second-year branches and we shall talk more about this next week. You also need to test the soil to see if you have the right nutrients for this tree to be able to bear apples. We shall go into more depth with that later.



Hope you have an excellent stroll through your own garden whether indoors and 2 inches of snow on the ground and you are working on your tropical plants, or maybe outdoors and you are seeing some dandelions sticking their heads through the soil. If you have a question as you take your stroll, send me an email at ewlarson546@yahoo.com. I shall do the best I can to help. You can ask questions on the website www.Ohealthyfoodcoop.com. Thank you for your participation in our column.



