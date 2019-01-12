SOUTHEAST DISTRICT — Kindergarten registration has been set for the Southeast Local School District and will be anytime between 9-11 a.m. at each location listed below (in the gym) and will take about one-half hour to complete.



• Fredericksburg Elementary and Holmesville Elementary schools, Tuesday, April 2 with both registering at Holmesville.



• Mount Eaton, Wednesday, April 3.



• Apple Creek Elementary, Friday, April 5.



There will be paperwork to complete at registration, along with testing for hearing, vision and speech; take your child with you to registration. Students entering kindergarten will need to turn years old by Aug. 1, 2019.