Holmes Center for the Arts is offering a Paint & Sip event Wednesday, Jan. 30, and Feb. 20, at the Olde World Bistro in Millersburg from 6:15-8:15 p.m. Price of admission is $40/student and includes all materials, instruction, your first glass of wine/beer/soda and an appetizer from the Paint & Sip Appetizer Menu. Registration or more information can be found at holmescenterforthearts.org/art.